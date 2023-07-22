Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Unten Mitte Kinn (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Alfred Hartung,
Anne Müller,
Christoph Letkowski,
Daniela Holtz,
Fritz Schediwy,
Jan Neumann,
Kathleen Morgeneyer,
Konstantin Frolov,
Lucie Heinze,
Luise Berndt
Sutradara
Nicolas Wackerbarth
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.5/
10from
35users
Diterbitkan
26 June 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Unten Mitte Kinn (2011)
Everyone wants to get to the top as fast as possible, but the artistic directors’ performance is turning into a desaster. A fierce, improvised comedy about a group of acting students fighting their angst and the school system.
Nicolas Wackerbarth
Konstantin Frolov, Anne Müller, Luise Berndt, Lucie Heinze, Christoph Letkowski, Kathleen Morgeneyer, Fritz Schediwy, Ursula Werner, Daniela Holtz, Tilo Nest, Jan Neumann, Ole Lagerpusch, Alfred Hartung
tt1965262