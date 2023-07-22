IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 35 users

Diterbitkan 26 June 2011

Oleh mamat

Unten Mitte Kinn (2011)

Everyone wants to get to the top as fast as possible, but the artistic directors’ performance is turning into a desaster. A fierce, improvised comedy about a group of acting students fighting their angst and the school system.

Nicolas Wackerbarth

Konstantin Frolov, Anne Müller, Luise Berndt, Lucie Heinze, Christoph Letkowski, Kathleen Morgeneyer, Fritz Schediwy, Ursula Werner, Daniela Holtz, Tilo Nest, Jan Neumann, Ole Lagerpusch, Alfred Hartung

tt1965262