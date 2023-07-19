  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

624

users

Diterbitkan

04 November 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Unrest (2022)

In 1877, in a watch factory in a valley in north-western Switzerland, Josephine produces balance spindles, tiny parts that ensure the agitation movement (“unrueh”) of the mechanical watches. She soon grows uneasy with the organisation of work and possession in the village and its factory and joins the anarchist worker movement of the local watchmakers. There she meets Piotr Kropotkin, a moony Russian traveller. The two of them meet at a time when new technologies such as time measurement, photography and the telegraph are transforming the social order and anarchist discourse is addressing emerging nationalism. During a walk in the woods, Josephine and Piotr ask themselves whether time, money and the government are not all but fictions.
Cyril Schäublin, Marc Gerber
Stefano Knuchel, Valentin Merz, Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov, Laurence Bretignier, Li Tavor, Nikolai Bosshardt, Daniel Stähli, Laurent Ferrero, Hélio Thiémard, Mayo Irion, Monika Stalder

Diterbitkan

Juli 19, 2023 5:52 pm

Durasi

