IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 472 users

Diterbitkan 12 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Unexpected Grace (2023)

Grace finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend. Since Grace is still trying to find her place in her new hometown, she excitedly writes back and sets off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people.

Linda-Lisa Hayter

Erica Durance, Michael Rady, Erica Tremblay, Sophia Powers, Trevor Carroll, Vincent Gale, Dean Marshall, Eva Brooke Baker, Glen Gordon, David Attar, Winson Won, Rebecca Todd, Allison Jones

tt26593230