Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

157

users

Diterbitkan

13 September 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Undulant Fever (2014)

A female student falls for a senior, but the senior not really for her. He is willing to go to bed with her, but doesn’t feel love. The couple embark on a painful yet passionate experiment. Based on the legendary book by Kei Nakazawa.
Hiroshi Ando
Yui Ichikawa, Sosuke Ikematsu, Madoka Sakai, Sakiko Takao, Masaki Miura, Kumi Nakamura

Diterbitkan

September 11, 2023 6:07 am

Durasi

