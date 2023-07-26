IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 967 users

Under the Rose (2017)

Sara, the daughter of Oliver and Julia suddenly disappears. Days pass by without any news about the girl. But one morning, the family receives a letter from someone who claims to have retained Sara and wants to talk with them that night.

Josué Ramos

Pedro Casablanc, Elisabet Gelabert, Zack Gómez, Ramiro Blas, Eva Llorach, Miquel Insúa, Piero Olmedo

