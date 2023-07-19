IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 284 users

Diterbitkan 07 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Under the Fig Trees (2022)

Among the trees, young women and men working the summer harvest develop new feelings, flirt, try to understand each other, find – and flee – deeper connections.

Erige Sehiri

Ameni Fdhili, Fide Fdhili, Feten Fdhili, Samar Sifi, Leila Ohebi, Hneya ben Elhedi Sbahi, Gaith Mendassi, Abdelhak Mrabti, Fedi ben Achour, Firas Amri

tt15307126