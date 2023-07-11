Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ultimate Swarms (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
George McGavin
Sutradara
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.7/
10from
21users
Diterbitkan
26 August 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Ultimate Swarms (2013)
Zoologist and explorer George McGavin goes in search of some of the world’s most impressive swarms. By getting right to the heart of these natural spectacles, he finds out why swarms are the ultimate solution to surviving against all odds and discovers how unlocking the secrets to how animals swarm could be crucial to understanding our own increasingly crowded lives.
George McGavin
tt3508814