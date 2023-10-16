  1. Home
  Tyson Fury: Redemption (2022)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

2

/

10

from

14

users

Diterbitkan

01 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Tyson Fury: Redemption (2022)

Tyson Fury, one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time. Born into the traveller community, fighting is in Tyson’s blood. Named after the boxing legend, Mike Tyson, Fury was destined for greatness. Becoming the lineal heavyweight champion of the world in 2015, Tyson had completed his lifetime goal. However, despite being undefeated in the ring, his biggest battle came in another form: mental health.
Ben Sempey
Tyson Fury, Bob Arum, Derek Chisora, Ben Davison, John Fury, Peter Fury, David Haye, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Martin McGuinness, Frank Warren, Deontay Wilder

Diterbitkan

Oktober 16, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

