Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tyson Fury: Redemption (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Anthony Joshua,
Ben Davison,
Bob Arum,
David Haye,
Deontay Wilder,
Derek Chisora,
Eddie Hearn,
Frank Warren,
John Fury,
Lennox Lewis
Sutradara
Ben Sempey
Genre
Documentary,
Sport
IMDb
2/
10from
14users
Diterbitkan
01 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Tyson Fury: Redemption (2022)
Tyson Fury, one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time. Born into the traveller community, fighting is in Tyson’s blood. Named after the boxing legend, Mike Tyson, Fury was destined for greatness. Becoming the lineal heavyweight champion of the world in 2015, Tyson had completed his lifetime goal. However, despite being undefeated in the ring, his biggest battle came in another form: mental health.
Ben Sempey
Tyson Fury, Bob Arum, Derek Chisora, Ben Davison, John Fury, Peter Fury, David Haye, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Martin McGuinness, Frank Warren, Deontay Wilder
tt20881394