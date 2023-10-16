Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Two Tickets to Greece (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Alexandre Desrousseaux,
Antoine Levannier,
Candice Bouchet,
Jean-Baptiste Sagory,
Jérémie Lacaume,
Julia Malinbaum,
Kristin Scott Thomas,
Laure Calamy,
Leelou Laridan,
Marie Mallia
Sutradara
Antonin Durand,
Marc Fitoussi
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.1/
10from
634users
Diterbitkan
11 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Two Tickets to Greece (2023)
As teenagers, Blandine and Magalie were inseparable. Years passed and they lost sight of each other. As their paths cross again, they decide to take the trip together that they have always dreamed of. Direction Greece, its sun, its islands but also its galleys because the two former best friends now have a very different approach to holidays… and to life!
Marc Fitoussi, Antonin Durand
Laure Calamy, Olivia Côte, Kristin Scott Thomas, Antoine Levannier, Mathias Minne, Alexandre Desrousseaux, Nicolas Bridet, Panos Koronis, Marie Mallia, Leelou Laridan, Jean-Baptiste Sagory, Stelios Xanthoudakis, Sarah Le Picard, Antoine Levannier, Candice Bouchet, Julia Malinbaum, Jérémie Lacaume, Jean-Baptiste Sagory
tt18671246