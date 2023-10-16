IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 206 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Two Sinners and a Mule (2023)

Kicked out of a small Western town for sinful behavior, free-spirited Alice and Nora set out for Virginia City to pursue their dream of opening a restaurant. Out on the prairie, they come across an injured bounty hunter named Elden. Hoping to share in the reward, they nurse Elden back to health and help him stalk his prey, Grimes. But as Nora and Alice both develop feelings for Elden, no one notices that Grimes is now on their tail, and the hunters become the hunted…

Raliegh Wilson

Cam Gigandet, Chantelle Albers, Hannah James, Cord Newman, Buck Taylor, Luce Rains, Mohamed Karim, Richard Gabai, Robert Woods

tt14940240