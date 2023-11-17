Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Two Female Spies with Flowered Panties (1980) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Portugal
Bintang film
Albino Graziani,
Claude Boisson,
Doris Regina,
Dud Cabaquinhos,
Francisco Romero,
Jean Roville,
Joëlle Le Quément,
Juan García,
Lina Romay,
Maria Teresa Pires
Sutradara
Fernando Vidal Rubio,
Jesús Franco
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
4.5/
10from
325users
Diterbitkan
01 May 1980
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Two Female Spies with Flowered Panties (1980)
Two pretty chorus girls, Cecile and Brigitte, who have been sentenced to prison terms, agree to undertake risky undercover work for Senator Conolly in exchange for their freedom. Investigating the disappearance of well-known personalities, as well as young women, Conolly wants the dancers to get hired by a Canary Islands nightclub to keep tabs on the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Forbes…
Jesús Franco, Fernando Vidal Rubio
Lina Romay, Nadine Pascal, Olivier Mathot, Joëlle Le Quément, Mel Rodrigo, Claude Boisson, Albino Graziani, Susan Hemingway, Muriel Montossé, Jean Roville, Doris Regina, Maria Teresa Pires, Francisco Romero, Oscar Fernandes, Dud Cabaquinhos, Pedro González, Juan García
tt0078053