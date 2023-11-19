IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 7,224 users

07 September 2001

Oleh mamat

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Corporate overachiever and all-around fly chick Shanté Smith thinks she’s got the goods to keep her slickster boyfriend from straying—until he discovers a greener pasture, Shanté’s archrival. Scorned, she plans to get her man back by any means necessary.

Mark Brown

Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Tamala Jones, Mo’Nique, Bobby Brown, Dondre Whitfield, Ray Wise, David Krumholtz, Amy Hunter, Ian ‘Blaze’ Kelly, Natashia Williams, Jeff Markey, La La Anthony, Yul L. Spencer, Darrell ‘Silver’ Hughes, Zatella Beatty, Alex Thomas, Mark Brown, Chris Spencer, Kristin Herold, Cherise Bangs, Libbey Genaro

