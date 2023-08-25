  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Sutradara

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

58

users

Diterbitkan

24 March 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Twenty Hacker (2021)

The genius hacker Hex runs the “white hacker” club Better World. As he discovers the hackers that ruined his father’s company he need all the help he can get from his club members in order to take them down.
Hyun-Seok Han
Hyun-Bin Kwon, Na-Young Lim, Cho Hyun-young

Diterbitkan

Agustus 26, 2023 12:25 am

Durasi

