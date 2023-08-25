IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 58 users

Twenty Hacker (2021)

The genius hacker Hex runs the “white hacker” club Better World. As he discovers the hackers that ruined his father’s company he need all the help he can get from his club members in order to take them down.

Hyun-Seok Han

Hyun-Bin Kwon, Na-Young Lim, Cho Hyun-young

tt16409152