Truck Rascals: No One Can Stop Me (1975)

The first of many movies featuring the lighthearted adventures of two truck drivers. Momojiro and his best friend Kinzo take to the road on their cargo trucks impressing each other with their skills in driving fast and evading the police while transporting commodities throughout the country. Chance encounters with people along the way help them to come to terms with events clouding their past and offer them a shot at redemption.

Norifumi Suzuki

Bunta Sugawara, Junko Natsu, Yutaka Nakajima, Masayuki Yuhara, Yûsuke Natsu, Masumi Harukawa, Tōru Yuri, Hiromitsu Suzuki, Akira Ōizumi, Masahiko Tanimura, Toshiaki Minami, Hōsei Komatsu, Akifumi Inoue, Meika Seri, Seiya Satō, Naoya Makoto, Rikiya Yasuoka, Makoto Satō, Shôji Ishibashi, Seitarō Kuroda, Kin’ya Aikawa, Yûko Kanô, Reiko Niwa, Riri Sasaki, Chie Kobayashi, Keiko Aikawa, Gōzō Sōma, Ryô Mikami, Gorô Ôki, Shin’ichi Iwai

