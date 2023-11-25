IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 4,021 users

Diterbitkan 12 October 2023

Oleh LIN

Trolls Band Together (2023)

When Branch’s brother, Floyd, is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Kunal Nayyar, Kenan Thompson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ron Funches, Anderson .Paak, RuPaul, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Patti Harrison, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Glozell Green, Dillon Francis, Walt Dohrn, David Fynn, Kevin Michael Richardson

tt14362112