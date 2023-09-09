IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 95 users

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag) (2021)

Comedian Josh Johnson landed his first comedy special, and fans at home will get to see it. The special features Johnson’s humor on variety of topics — from things women expect in their relationships to the effects of the pandemic on our social lives. He also will consider whether his friend’s bird is racist.

David Paul Meyer

Josh Johnson, Trevor Noah

tt13085836