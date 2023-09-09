  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

95

users

Diterbitkan

18 June 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag) (2021)

Comedian Josh Johnson landed his first comedy special, and fans at home will get to see it. The special features Johnson’s humor on variety of topics — from things women expect in their relationships to the effects of the pandemic on our social lives. He also will consider whether his friend’s bird is racist.
David Paul Meyer
Josh Johnson, Trevor Noah

Diterbitkan

September 9, 2023 12:28 pm

Durasi

