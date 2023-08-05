IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 232 users

Trevor Moore: High In Church (2015)

Trevor Moore recorded his first solo one-hour special, High In Church, at The Gramercy Theatre in New York. Accompanied by a live band, dancing girls and music videos, Trevor performs an hour of brand-new sketches and songs spanning all musical genres.

Ryan Polito

Trevor Moore, Owen Benjamin, Dave Foley, Jay Johnston, Simon Rex, Colton Dunn, Johnny Pemberton

