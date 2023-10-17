IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 892 users

Diterbitkan 30 May 1985

Oleh mamat

Treasure of the Amazon (1985)

An adventurer and his buddies race a former Nazi and others to diamonds in the South American jungle.

René Cardona Jr.

Stuart Whitman, John Ireland, Donald Pleasence, Bradford Dillman, Sonia Infante, Emilio Fernández, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Jorge Luke, Ann Sidney, Clark Jarrett, Hugo Stiglitz

tt0090200