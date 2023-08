IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 289 users

Diterbitkan 04 November 2022

Oleh LIN

Treasure (2022)

Mesut, a civil servant who returns his hometown to bury his mother, is dragged into by his younger brother Musa to a treasure hunt and finds himself tangled up with a murder.

Canbert Yerguz

Çağlar Çorumlu, Boran Kuzum, Şükran Ovalı, Aslihan Gurbuz, Serkan Keskin, Hasibe Eren, Gürhan Altundaşar, Bülent Çolak, Yaşar Karakulak, Mert Denizmen, Defne Yalnız, Göktuğ Yıldırım, Rahmi Dilligil

tt22450920