IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 78 users

Diterbitkan 18 January 2019

Oleh mamat

Touken Ranbu: The Movie (2019)

A sage travels to the past and collects a set of eight legendary swords, which bring to life a gang of talented but dysfunctional young warriors. The warriors know that Nobunaga Oda was supposed to die at the Honno-ji incident in 1582, but in this timeline he didn’t. To revert back to the original history, the warriors must travel back in time to assassinate Nobunaga Oda.

Saiji Yakumo

Hiroaki Iwanaga, Yoshihiko Aramaki, Ryo Kitamura, Tomoki Hirose, Hiroki Suzuki, Masanari Wada, Fuma Sadamoto, Taizo Shiina

tt8493238