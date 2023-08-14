IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 146 users

Tommy Guns (2023)

In 1974, after years of civil war, the Portuguese and their descendants fled the colony of Angola where groups working for independence gradually claim their territory back. A tribal girl discovers love and death when her path crosses that of a young Portuguese soldier. Meanwhile, another group of Portuguese soldiers is barracked inside an infinite wall from which they will have to escape once the past comes out of the grave to claim its long-awaited justice.

Carlos Conceição

João Arrais, Anabela Moreira, Miguel Amorim, Ivo Arroja, André Cabral, João Cachola, Vicente Gil, Diogo Nobre, Gustavo Sumpta, Sílvio Vieira, Ulé Baldé, Meirinho Mendes, Leonor Silveira, Keynes Welson, Niquelson Guerra, Milagre Janeth de Jesus, Angelina Gonga, Leonel Vasconcelos, Djucu Dabo, Kimberley Pearl Febich, Carlos Conceição, Frederico Mesquita, Sílvio Domingos, Rui Lutucuta, Agostinho Candongo, Madaleno Cape

