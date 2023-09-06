IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 510 users

Diterbitkan 16 January 2009

Oleh mamat

Toe to Toe (2009)

Out on the lacrosse pitch, wealthy but troubled Jesse and poor but driven Tosha form an easy and deep bond, but their relationship is threatened once they enter the hallways of an elite prep school they attend in Washington, D.C. There, they must work to overcome racial and other tensions in their classmates, and in themselves, if they hope to keep their friendship alive.

Emily Abt

Louisa Krause, Sonequa Martin-Green, Chris Riggi, Gaius Charles, Silvestre Rasuk, Thuliso Dingwall, James Kinstle, Jack Fitzmorris, Jamie Nocher, Kheedim Oh, Michael Gabel, Kendra North

tt1209364