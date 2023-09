IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 366 users

Toby Dammit (1969)

During a trip to Rome, a debauched Shakespearian actor is tormented by fans, the press, the Italian film industry and the Devil – who appears as a little girl seeking to collect his head.

Federico Fellini

Terence Stamp, Salvo Randone, Marina Yaru, Anne Tonietti

