Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Titina (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Sutradara
Cathinka Tanberg,
Kajsa Næss
IMDb
7.3/
10from
244users
Diterbitkan
21 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Titina (2022)
Seen through the eyes of the street dog that became the world’s first four-legged celebrity who traveled to the North Pole in a Zepplin, Titina tells a true-ish story of glory and defeat.
Kajsa Næss, Cathinka Tanberg
Jan Gunnar Røise, Kåre Conradi, Silje Torp, Nader Khademi, Thorbjørn Harr, Gisle Tveito
tt11225228