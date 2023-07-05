  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Canada

,

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

288

users

Diterbitkan

29 June 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Tiny House of Terror (2017)

After the tragic disappearance and presumed death of her tech mogul husband, Samantha Hastings decides to escape from her fancy hi-tech house in Silicon Valley and move to a rustic and cozy tiny house, completely isolated from the prying eyes of the public. As she begins to adapt to her new lifestyle, Samantha’s serenity is interrupted when she can’t shake the feeling that she is being watched… exactly what her husband felt before his disappearance. Strange and unexplained terrors begin to happen in the tiny house until eventually Samantha’s sanctuary becomes her prison with no way out.
Paul Shapiro
Francia Raisa, Jesse Hutch, Tammy Gillis, Nazneen Contractor, Matt Bellefleur, David Stuart, Nimet Kanji, Johnny Cuthbert, Chris Shields, William Vaughan

Diterbitkan

Juli 5, 2023 2:59 pm

Durasi

