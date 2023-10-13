IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 199 users

Time of the Wolves (1970)

Patterning himself after the American gangster John Dillinger, the criminal (Robert Hossein) is tracked by the inspector (Charles Aznavour), a former childhood friend. Plenty of gunplay and psychology is used to trap the killer. His only tender moments are spent with his girlfriend Stella (Virna Lisi). Dillinger is cornered by the police and kills several innocent victims in a crowd during the shootout. The mob decides to take things into their own hands as they approach the doomed man with a noose when he runs out of bullets.

Sergio Gobbi

Robert Hossein, Charles Aznavour, Virna Lisi, Albert Minski, Geneviève Thénier, Henri Crémieux, Roger Coggio, François Cadet, Antonio Passalia, Fred Ulysse, Félix Marten, Robert Dalban, Jacques Castelot, Georges Berthomieu, André Rouyer, Guy Marly, Philippe Chauveau, Jean Franval, Madeleine Sologne, Marcel Bozzuffi, Guy Di Rigo, Lionel Vitrant, Eric Vasberg, Yvan Chiffre, Albert Dagnant, Sergio Gobbi, Jacques Léonard, Gaston Meunier, Tony Rödel, Gilbert Servien

