IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 76 users

Three Years (1990)

After the French defeat of 1870, Julia took three years to love Alexander, with whom she married for her fortune. Alas, when Julia wants to declare his love to her husband, the latter confesses to him that his passion is extinguished.

Fabrice Cazeneuve

Sabine Azéma, Lucas Belvaux, Jacques Villeret, Jean-Marie Winling, Maryline Even, Gérard Dauzat, Philippe Volter, Faye Gatteau

