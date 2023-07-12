IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 525 users

Diterbitkan 02 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2022)

The story of the only three minutes of footage —a home movie shot by David Kurtz in 1938— showing images of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk (Poland) before the beginning of the Shoah.

Bianca Stigter

Helena Bonham Carter, Glenn Kurtz, Moszek Tuchendler

tt12017738