Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Three Can Play That Game (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anthony K. Hyatt,
Jason George,
Jazsmin Lewis,
Kellita Smith,
Terri J. Vaughn,
Tony Rock,
Vivica A. Fox
Sutradara
Samad Davis
IMDb
4.6/
10from
878users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Three Can Play That Game (2007)
Shanté Smith has moved to Atlanta where she’s the Love Doctor, helping women get their men to the altar. Tiffany calls her after she catches her boyfriend, Byron, in a clinch with his boss, Carla, just after he wins a competition similar to “The Apprentice.” Shanté initiates a five-step program for Tiffany while Byron seeks advice from his best friend, Gizzard. The five steps include her meeting his family and her offering and withholding sex; Byron and Gizzard respond with their own strategies. Then, Bryon consults Shanté: has the Love Doctor switched sides? And, what happens if Byron finds out that Tiffany’s playing games? Can true love run without a play book?
Samad Davis
Vivica A. Fox, Jason George, Jazsmin Lewis, Tony Rock, Kellita Smith, Terri J. Vaughn, Anthony K. Hyatt
tt1046193