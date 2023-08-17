Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Three-60 (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Adam Jezierski,
Aitor Coteron,
Carolina Ferre,
Felipe García Vélez,
Geraldine Chaplin,
Guillermo Estrella,
Iker Galartza,
Isidoro Fernández,
Joaquim de Almeida,
Juanlu Escudero
Sutradara
Alejandro Ezcurdia
IMDb
4.7/
10from
452users
Diterbitkan
26 July 2013
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Three-60 (2013)
Guillermo (Raúl Mérida) is a passionate young college surf casually discovering an old photographic film. In the photographs are enigmatic images and a familiar face, leading Guillermo to embark on a perilous investigation with the help of Daniela, a student from Fine Arts, and his brother, a computer expert. None of them is aware that such research can change their lives forever.
Alejandro Ezcurdia
Raúl Mérida, Sara Sálamo, Geraldine Chaplin, Joaquim de Almeida, Marta Martín, Guillermo Estrella, Adam Jezierski, Manuel Morón, Felipe García Vélez, Pablo Viña, Manuel Gancedo, Juanlu Escudero, Carolina Ferre, Isidoro Fernández, Sara Cózar, Maiken Beitia, Iker Galartza, Aitor Coteron
tt2390426