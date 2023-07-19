  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

306

users

Diterbitkan

10 February 2019

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Thirty (2019)

Twenty-four hours with a group of friends on a Friday in October in Berlin’s district of Neukölln. Övünç is suffering from writer’s block, Pascal and Raha split up recently and are trying to stay friends. Kara constantly sublets her flat to keep herself moving. Henner spends the day in a bar and meets a girl by the name of Anja. That evening they celebrate Övünç’s birthday and drift together through the city’s nightlife. The film depicts six young people in their struggle with the daily grind of life in Berlin and the reality of turning thirty.
Simona Kostova
Övünç Güvenisik, Pascal Houdus, Raha Emami Khansari, Kara Schröder, Henner Borchers, Anja Langer

Diterbitkan

Juli 19, 2023 6:02 pm

Durasi

