Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

2,643

users

Diterbitkan

28 January 1999

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Thick as Thieves (1999)

Two master thieves go at odds with one another as one sets the other up for a crime. The first, a suave pro who does his job and then hides in his own privacy, listening to old jazz records and caring for his ailing dog, Wally. The other is a local gangster with a taste for the finer life, who decides to eliminate the competition. This ignites a war between the two men and their aides. An angry mob boss and a female police officer try to sort the mess before things get too out of hand.
Scott Sanders
Alec Baldwin, Andre Braugher, Michael Jai White, Rebecca De Mornay, Mark Adair-Rios, Khandi Alexander, Cecil “Shuckey Duckey” Armstrong, Tom Babuscio, Reginald Ballard, Richard Beatty, Eric Bizot, Lisette Bross, David Byrd, Louis Crugnali, Sandra Cusimano, Michelle Davison, Julia Sweeney, Richard Edson, Greg Wayne Elam, Bradford English, Van Epperson, Terrence Evans, Tom Everett, Gichi Gamba, Janeane Garofalo, Elliot Goldwag, Bruce Greenwood, Ricky Harris, Michael Hitchcock, Michael Jace, Jack McGee, Robert Miano, Gavin Polone, Ralph Price, Nicole Pulliam, Jaime B. Rotman, Al Sapienza, Ben Shenkman, Nathan Dean, Martin Charles Warner, Big Daddy Wayne, Cynthia Zoller, Brian Freifield

Diterbitkan

Juli 19, 2023 6:03 pm

Durasi

