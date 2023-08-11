Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film They Who Dare (1954) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Akim Tamiroff,
Alec Mango,
Anthea Leigh,
David Peel,
Denholm Elliott,
Dirk Bogarde,
Eileen Way,
Eric Pohlmann,
Gérard Oury,
Harold Siddons
Sutradara
Lewis Milestone
IMDb
5.5/
10from
770users
Diterbitkan
02 February 1954
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
They Who Dare (1954)
In Greece during the war a small group of British commandoes and patriots land on an island with orders to attack two airfields from which the Luftwaffe is threatening allied forces in Egypt. The island is crawling with troops, and even moving by night the men soon run into trouble.
Lewis Milestone
Dirk Bogarde, Denholm Elliott, Eric Pohlmann, Akim Tamiroff, Harold Siddons, William Russell, Sam Kydd, Gérard Oury, David Peel, Michael Mellinger, Alec Mango, Anthea Leigh, Lisa Gastoni, Kay Callard, Eileen Way
tt0046421