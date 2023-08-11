IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 770 users

They Who Dare (1954)

In Greece during the war a small group of British commandoes and patriots land on an island with orders to attack two airfields from which the Luftwaffe is threatening allied forces in Egypt. The island is crawling with troops, and even moving by night the men soon run into trouble.

Lewis Milestone

Dirk Bogarde, Denholm Elliott, Eric Pohlmann, Akim Tamiroff, Harold Siddons, William Russell, Sam Kydd, Gérard Oury, David Peel, Michael Mellinger, Alec Mango, Anthea Leigh, Lisa Gastoni, Kay Callard, Eileen Way

tt0046421