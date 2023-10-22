IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 307 users

Diterbitkan 27 August 2022

Oleh LIN

They Wait in the Dark (2022)

Amy, a young woman is on the run with her young son Adrian from her abusive ex-girlfriend. When the past rises up to haunt them, they must confront the forces threatening them from both outside and in.

Patrick Rea

Sarah McGuire, Laurie Catherine Winkel, Paige Maria, Patrick McGee, Chris Bylsma, Meagan Flynn, Dan Daly, Chad Crenshaw, Tobi Omodehinde, Kurt Hanover, Brinklee Wynn, Laura Strugar

tt14107778