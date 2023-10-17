  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

2,386

users

Diterbitkan

01 June 1959

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

They Came to Cordura (1959)

An army major, himself guilty of cowardice, is asked to recommended soldiers for the Congressional Medal of Honor during the Mexican Border Incursion of 1916.
Robert Rossen
Gary Cooper, Rita Hayworth, Van Heflin, Tab Hunter, Richard Conte, Michael Callan, Dick York, Robert Keith, Edward Platt, Carlos Romero, Jim Bannon, Maurice Jara, Sam Buffington, Arthur Hanson, Clem Fuller

Diterbitkan

Oktober 17, 2023 5:32 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 They Came to Cordura (1959)

