Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Then She Found Me (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

10,124

users

Diterbitkan

07 September 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Then She Found Me (2007)

A New York schoolteacher hits a midlife crisis when, in quick succession, her husband leaves, her adoptive mother dies and her biological mother, an eccentric talk show host, materializes and turns her life upside down as she begins a courtship with the father of one of her students.
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt, Bette Midler, Colin Firth, Matthew Broderick, Ben Shenkman, Lynn Cohen, John Benjamin Hickey, Salman Rushdie, Daisy Tahan, Tommy Nelson, Stephanie Yankwitt, Lillias White, David Callegati, Kenneth Stern, Robert LuPone, Chris Chalk, Alexa Scott-Flaherty, Marina Durell, Sadie Heston, Stephanie Berry, Lauren Klein, Cherise Boothe, Doug Hughes, Chelsea Altman, Stacie Linardos, Jordan Thaler, Michael Harder, Geneva Carr, Maryann Urbano, Maggie Siff, Janeane Garofalo, Tim Robbins, Edie Falco

Diterbitkan

Oktober 5, 2023 10:36 am

Durasi

