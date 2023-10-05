IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 10,124 users

Diterbitkan 07 September 2007

Oleh mamat

Then She Found Me (2007)

A New York schoolteacher hits a midlife crisis when, in quick succession, her husband leaves, her adoptive mother dies and her biological mother, an eccentric talk show host, materializes and turns her life upside down as she begins a courtship with the father of one of her students.

Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt, Bette Midler, Colin Firth, Matthew Broderick, Ben Shenkman, Lynn Cohen, John Benjamin Hickey, Salman Rushdie, Daisy Tahan, Tommy Nelson, Stephanie Yankwitt, Lillias White, David Callegati, Kenneth Stern, Robert LuPone, Chris Chalk, Alexa Scott-Flaherty, Marina Durell, Sadie Heston, Stephanie Berry, Lauren Klein, Cherise Boothe, Doug Hughes, Chelsea Altman, Stacie Linardos, Jordan Thaler, Michael Harder, Geneva Carr, Maryann Urbano, Maggie Siff, Janeane Garofalo, Tim Robbins, Edie Falco

tt0455805