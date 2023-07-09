IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,555 users

Their First Mistake (1932)

Mrs Hardy is annoyed that her husband Oliver seems to spend more time with his friend Stanley than with her. After a furious argument, Mrs Hardy says that she is through if Ollie goes out with Stan again. Stan suggests that Ollie adopts a baby, which he does. Unfortunately, his wife has left their apartment on returning, and a process server delivers a paper informing Ollie that she is suing him for divorce, naming Stan as correspondent. The boys are now left to look after the infant on their own.

George Marshall

Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Mae Busch, Billy Gilbert, Marjorie Campbell, George Marshall

