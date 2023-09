IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 1,526 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Theerkadarishi (2023)

A stranger keeps calling the police control room to hint about various crimes and accidents that are about to occur in the near future. Can the police department stop an accident based on his information and also find out who their mysterious informer actually is?

P.G. Mohan, L.R. Sundarapandi, M.R. Pandiyarrajan

Ajmal Ameer, Sathyaraj, Dusshyanth Ramkumar, V.G. Jaiwanth, Sriman, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Devadarshini, Adukalam Naren, Rahul Thatha, Arjunan Nandakumar, Y. G. Mahendran, Mohan Raman, P.L. Thenappan, Jangiri Madhumitha, Daniel Annie Pope, Karate Raja, Ajith Koshy, Uma Padmanabhan, Munnar Ramesh, Imman Annachi, Mippu Swamy, Ambani Shankar, Indumathi Manigandan, Sathyan, Anthony Daasan, Vittal Rao, Charles Vinoth, Sriram Parthasarathy, Bijili Ramesh, Birla Bose, Prasanna Rajagopalan, Manimegalai

tt25502544