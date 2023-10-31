IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 2,045 users

Diterbitkan 06 January 2023

Oleh LIN

The Y (2023)

A young woman, Deeksha, loses her voice and memory after a road accident that claims her parents’ lives. As she moves into a mansion inherited from her grandmother, she has ghostly encounters that the doctor blames on PTSD. Is it really her psyche playing tricks, or is the house haunted?

Girideva Raaj

Leonilla D’Souza, Yuvan hariharan, Kamal Ghimiray, Abhinava Kiran

tt11565160