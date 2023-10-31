  1. Home
  2. Horror
  3. The Y (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Y (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Y (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Y (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Y (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

India

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

2,045

users

Diterbitkan

06 January 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Y (2023)

A young woman, Deeksha, loses her voice and memory after a road accident that claims her parents’ lives. As she moves into a mansion inherited from her grandmother, she has ghostly encounters that the doctor blames on PTSD. Is it really her psyche playing tricks, or is the house haunted?
Girideva Raaj
Leonilla D’Souza, Yuvan hariharan, Kamal Ghimiray, Abhinava Kiran

Diterbitkan

Oktober 31, 2023 10:31 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online The Y (2023)

Bioskop168 The Y (2023)

BioskopKeren The Y (2023)

Cinemaindo The Y (2023)

Dewanonton The Y (2023)

Download The Y (2023)

Download Film The Y (2023)

Download Movie The Y (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 The Y (2023)

NS21 The Y (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share