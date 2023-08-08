  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

2,044

users

Diterbitkan

07 August 1962

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962)

The Grimm brothers Wilhelm and Jacob, known for their literary works in the nineteenth century, have their lives dramatized. Wilhelm fights to write something entertaining amongst the sea of dry, non-fiction books they write and he sets about collecting oral-tradition fairy tales to put into print. Their life story is countered with reenactments of three of their stories including “The Dancing Princess,” “The Cobbler and the Elves” and “The Singing Bone.”
George Pal, Henry Levin, Al Jennings
Laurence Harvey, Karlheinz Böhm, Claire Bloom, Walter Slezak, Barbara Eden, Oskar Homolka, Arnold Stang, Martita Hunt, Betty Garde, Bryan Russell, Ian Wolfe, Tammy Marihugh, Cheerio Meredith, Walter Rilla, Yvette Mimieux, Russ Tamblyn, Jim Backus, Beulah Bondi, Clinton Sundberg, Walter Brooke, Sandra Bettin, Robert Foulk, Terry-Thomas, Buddy Hackett, Otto Kruger, Robert Crawford Jr., Sydney Smith, Pamela Baird, Billy Barty, Jeanine Cashell, Diana Driscoll, True Ellison, Stanley Fafara, Darby Hinton, Jon Lormer, Gregory Morton, Elisabeth Neumann-Viertel, ‘Little Billy’ Rhodes, Ruthie Robinson, Angelo Rossitto, Gene Roth, Peter Whitney

Diterbitkan

Agustus 8, 2023 10:33 pm

Durasi

