Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

4.8

/

10

from

2,904

users

Diterbitkan

22 June 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Wizard of Gore (2007)

In the darkly phantasmagorical world of the carnival magician and sideshow hypnotist, the gruesome “illusions” of Montag the Magnificent are unique in that they seem to become retroactive reality long after the the tricks are done. Is it coincidence, or circumstantial evidence of the world’s most diabolically ingenious murders? When an underground journalist begins to investigate the strange deaths, the truth proves to be far more bizarre and disturbing than anything he or his readers might have imagined.
Jeremy Kasten, Elisa Forni
Kip Pardue, Bijou Phillips, Crispin Glover, Jeffrey Combs, Brad Dourif, Joshua John Miller, Garz Chan, Shannon Hart Cleary, Tim Chiou, Kenneth Moskow, Amina, Cricket Suicide, Flux Suicide, Nixon Suicide, Anomalisa, Jaime Suicide, Evan Seinfeld

Diterbitkan

November 13, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

