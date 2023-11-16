Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Whole Town’s Talking (1935) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arthur Byron,
Arthur Hohl,
Bess Flowers,
Donald Meek,
Edward Brophy,
Edward G. Robinson,
Etienne Girardot,
J. Farrell MacDonald,
James Donlan,
Jean Arthur
Sutradara
Eddie Donahoe,
John Ford,
Wilbur McGaugh
IMDb
7.3/
10from
3,112users
Diterbitkan
22 February 1935
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Whole Town’s Talking (1935)
Ordinary man-in-the-street Arthur Ferguson Jones leads a very straightforward life. He’s never late for work and nothing interesting ever happens to him. One day everything changes: he oversleeps and is fired as an example, he’s then mistaken for evil criminal killer Mannion and is arrested. The resemblance is so striking that the police give him a special pass to avoid a similar mistake. The real Mannion sees the opportunity to steal the pass and move around freely and chaos results.
John Ford, Wilbur McGaugh, Eddie Donahoe
Edward G. Robinson, Jean Arthur, Arthur Hohl, James Donlan, Arthur Byron, Wallace Ford, Donald Meek, Etienne Girardot, Edward Brophy, Paul Harvey, J. Farrell MacDonald, Lucille Ball, Bess Flowers, Joe Sawyer, Robert Stanley
tt0027214