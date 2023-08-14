IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 92 users

The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell (2023)

Hong Kong police agent Cheung (by Aaron Kwok) works undercover in Kang’s (by Sean Lau) drug cartel, while another undercover cop Au (by Louis Koo) successfully earns their trust in an incident, a brotherly-bond is built among the three. After the Police busts the syndicate in Hong Kong, Kang subsequently hides away in the Golden Triangle, by chance he receives a tip-off about the betrayal within his circle of trust…

Herman Yau

Aaron Kwok, Louis Koo, Lau Ching-wan, Yang Caiyu, Gallen Lo, Tse Kwan-Ho, Alex Fong, Power Chan, Timmy Hung, Wilfred Lau, Lam Suet, Kumer So, James Kazama, Ben Yuen

