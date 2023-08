IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 2,509 users

Diterbitkan 21 November 1986

Oleh mamat

The Whistle Blower (1986)

A war veteran tries to investigate the murder of his son who was working as a Russian translator for the British intelligence service during the Cold War. He meets a web of deception and paranoia that seems impenetrable…

Simon Langton

Michael Caine, James Fox, Nigel Havers, John Gielgud, Felicity Dean, Barry Foster, Gordon Jackson, Kenneth Colley, David Langton, Dinah Stabb, James Simmons, Katherine Reeve, Bill Wallis, Trevor Cooper, Susan Porrett, Gregory Floy, Joe Dunlop, Arturo Venegas, Peter Mackriel, Doyle Richmond, Carmel Cryan, Renny Krupinski, Ralph Nossek, Andy Bradford, David Shaughnessy, Patrick Holt, Julian Battersby, John Gill, David Telfer, Sevilla Delofski, Peter Miles

tt0092206