The Werewolf (1956)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

1,704

users

Diterbitkan

01 July 1956

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Werewolf (1956)

The arrival in a small mountain town of a dissheveled stranger launches a series of murders committed by some sort of animal. As the town doctor and his daughter attempt to help the stranger, the sheriff investigates the murders; and they uncover a sinister experiment involving two rogue scientists, a car accident victim, his wife and children, and a serum that causes a man to turn into a ravaging werewolf.
Fred F. Sears, Will Sheldon
Steven Ritch, Don Megowan, Joyce Holden, Ken Christy, George Lynn, S. John Launer, Harry Lauter, Eleanore Tanin, Kim Charney, Don C. Harvey, Larry J. Blake, George Cisar, Jean Harvey, Charles Horvath, Jean Charney, Fred F. Sears, James Gavin

Diterbitkan

Agustus 29, 2023 5:32 pm

Durasi

Bioskop Online The Werewolf (1956)

