Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

69

users

Diterbitkan

27 September 1974

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Way of the Baboons (1974)

In full marital crisis, Fiorenza, young Roman bourgeois, must travel to Eritrea to her dying father, former colonizer who made his fortune there. On the death of it, rather than return to Italy, Fiorenza decides to spend some time there, and met the extravagant Getulio, determined to make him discover Africa.
Luigi Magni, Giorgio Basile, Mario Garriba, Ilde Muscio
Catherine Spaak, Pippo Franco, Fabio Garriba, Lionel Stander, Ada Pometti, Gabriele Grimaldi

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

