IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 69 users

Diterbitkan 27 September 1974

Oleh mamat

The Way of the Baboons (1974)

In full marital crisis, Fiorenza, young Roman bourgeois, must travel to Eritrea to her dying father, former colonizer who made his fortune there. On the death of it, rather than return to Italy, Fiorenza decides to spend some time there, and met the extravagant Getulio, determined to make him discover Africa.

Luigi Magni, Giorgio Basile, Mario Garriba, Ilde Muscio

Catherine Spaak, Pippo Franco, Fabio Garriba, Lionel Stander, Ada Pometti, Gabriele Grimaldi

tt0144665