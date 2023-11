IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 935 users

The Waiting City (2010)

An outwardly happy Australian couple journey to Calcutta to collect their adopted baby, but on arrival find that the arrangements have yet to be finalized. Soon, the intoxicating mystic power of the Indian city pulls them in separate and unexpected directions, and the vulnerability of their marriage begins to reveal itself.

Claire McCarthy

Radha Mitchell, Joel Edgerton, Samrat Chakrabarti, Isabel Lucas, Tillotama Shome, Barun Chanda, Dana Roi, Tamal Ray Chowdhury, Tanusree Shankar, Palomi Ghosh, Kalyan Chatterjee, Kamalendu Banerjee, Jeremy Sims, Shankar Haldar, Soumitra Saha, Sayfed Samseer Ali

