Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

4,875

users

Diterbitkan

15 October 2021

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Velvet Underground (2021)

Experience the iconic rock band’s legacy in the first major documentary to tell their story. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.
Todd Haynes
Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Maureen Tucker, Jonas Mekas, Jonathan Richman, John Waters, Nico, David Bowie, Doug Yule, Danny Fields, La Monte Young, Amy Taubin, Allen Ginsberg, Mary Woronov, Marian Zazeela, Jackson Browne, Joseph Freeman, Cass Elliot, Tony Conrad, Billy Name, Bill Graham, Andy Warhol, Frank Zappa

Diterbitkan

September 13, 2023 7:31 am

Durasi

