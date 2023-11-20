IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 4,146 users

Diterbitkan 11 June 1964

Oleh mamat

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

The buoyant Molly Brown has survived the first crisis of her life—a flood. Sixteen years later she sets out to make her way in the world. She assures the Leadville saloon keeper that she can sing and play the piano, and learns quickly. Soon she marries Johnny Brown, who in a few years will be able to replace the original cigar wrapper wedding ring with a replica in gold and gemstones. The Browns head for Europe and bring a few crowned heads back to Denver for a party that turns into a ballroom brawl. Molly goes to Europe alone, returning on the Titanic. She didn’t survive a flood as a baby for the story to end here.

Hank Moonjean, Charles Walters

Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell, Ed Begley, Jack Kruschen, Hermione Baddeley, Vassili Lambrinos, Fred Essler, Harvey Lembeck, Lauren Gilbert, Kathryn Card, Hayden Rorke, Harry Holcombe, Amy Douglass, George Mitchell, Martita Hunt, Vaughn Taylor, Grover Dale, Audrey Christie, Anthony Eustrel, Brendan Dillon, Maria Karnilova, Gus Trikonis, Gertrude Astor, Eleanor Audley, Minta Durfee, Chuck Hamilton, Anna Lee, Moyna MacGill, Scott McCartor, Ottola Nesmith, Cathleen Cordell

