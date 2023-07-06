IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 1,293 users

Diterbitkan 17 July 2016

Oleh mamat

The Unseen (2016)

A man, who years earlier mysteriously abandoned his family and isolated himself in a small northern town, returns for one last chance to reconnect with his troubled daughter. When she goes missing, he risks everything to find her, including exposing the fact that he is becoming invisible.

Geoff Redknap

Aden Young, Camille Sullivan, Julia Sarah Stone, Ben Cotton, Max Chadburn, Alison Araya, Maxwell Haynes, Kurt Ostlund, Eugene Lipinski, Nickolas Baric, Linda Darlow, Scott Lyster, Tseng Chang, Bart Anderson, Kurt Max Runte, Ingrid Torrance, Aiden Longworth, Taylor Hickson

tt4667084